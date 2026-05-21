Heatwave crisis deepens as Delhi hits 45°C; heatstroke cases reported, red alert in Uttar Pradesh

Several parts of India continued to reel under intense heat on Thursday, with Uttar Pradesh’s Banda emerging as the hottest place in the country at 47.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed across parts of Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, driven by clear skies, dry conditions and persistent hot winds.

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The national capital remained in the grip of scorching temperatures, with the Ridge station recording 45.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in Delhi. Ayanagar followed at 44.5 degrees Celsius, while Palam and Lodhi Road each registered 44.3 degrees. Safdarjung recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi also reported its first heatstroke case of the season, involving a 24-year-old student from West Bengal admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in critical condition. A second unconscious patient was also brought in later, doctors said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda again topped the national temperature chart at 47.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a red warning for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the next three days, followed by an orange alert, with officials warning of continued risk of warm nights in isolated areas.

Neighbouring Haryana and Punjab also remained sweltering. Sirsa recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius in Haryana, while Punjab’s Faridkot touched 45.9 degrees Celsius, making them the hottest in their respective states. Bathinda reached 45.6 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar was the hottest at 45.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Phalodi at 44.8 degrees.

Heatwave conditions also persisted in Himachal Pradesh, where Una sizzled at 44.3 degrees Celsius, significantly above normal. The state has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds in several districts.

Uttarakhand authorities have advised vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, to take precautions as temperatures in the plains are expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius.

In Andhra Pradesh, Piduguralla in Palnadu district recorded 48.1 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state this season, as severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue over the coming days.