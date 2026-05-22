Leopard attacks 5 tea garden workers in Jalpaiguri

Five tea garden workers were injured in a leopard attack in Madhya Khayerbari —Khayerdanga in Nagarkata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday afternoon.

The incident led to panic among residents and tea garden workers.

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A source said they were working on the plantations when the animal attacked them.

The workers raised an alert, and others rushed to drive the leopard away. The injured were taken to the block hospital in Sulkapara. Four of them were referred to the super-speciality hospital in Malbazar, and one worker was discharged after primary treatment.

A team from the Diana forest range and personnel from the Nagrakata police station launched a search operation to trace the leopard.

Foresters used sound crackers, but the leopard could not be located.

The department’s wildlife squad stationed in Khunia also joined the operation with nets. Foresters said that they will attempt to trap the leopard.

Trampled by jumbo

A 67-year-old was trampled to death by an elephant at the Kadambini tea estate, within the Falakata police station limits, in Alipurduar district on Thursday morning.

Foresters said Sanchariya Kharia was on a morning walk near the tea plantations when a wild elephant that had strayed into the garden trampled him to death.

Residents said Kharia had hearing problems and could not hear the bystanders’ warnings, which prevented him from escaping the elephant.

Foresters and police recovered the body. His family will receive ₹5 lakh in compensation from the forest department, a source said.