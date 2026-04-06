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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Inside Bengal’s SIR: 900 judicial officers decide 52 lakh voter objections in 27 days

The same set of judicial officers are expected to complete adjudication by April 7

Our Web Desk Published 06.04.26, 07:25 PM
People queue up to submit their petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list, at Ranaghat town, in Nadia, Monday, April 6, 2026.

People queue up to submit their petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list, at Ranaghat town, in Nadia, Monday, April 6, 2026. PTI

Around 900 judicial officers have decided 52 lakh objections filed by voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in West Bengal between February 23 and April 2, data shows.

The cases relate to voters objecting to their exclusion from the final electoral roll. The disposal rate works out to 1.92 lakh cases a day over 27 working days. On average, each judicial officer handled around 214 objections daily, reported Bar and Bench.

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If calculated over a 12-hour workday, this translates to nearly 18 cases per hour for each officer.

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If the entire 39-day period is taken into account, including four public holidays, five Sundays, one second Saturday and two fourth Saturdays, the disposal rate comes to over 1.33 lakh cases a day.

In that case, each officer handled around 148 objections daily, or nearly 12 cases per hour. Around 8 lakh cases remain pending, reported PTI.

The same set of judicial officers are expected to complete adjudication by April 7, 43 days after the process began. Nineteen appellate tribunals headed by former High Court judges began functioning from April 4.

These tribunals are hearing appeals from individuals whose claims for inclusion in the voter list were rejected by the judicial officers.

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