Sashastra Seema Bal rescues three minors from traffickers near India-Nepal border in Bihar

Personnel of the 41st battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), acting on a tip-off, managed to thwart an alleged human trafficking attempt near the India-Nepal border in Bihar on Monday.

A source said around 5.15pm, an SSB team intercepted two minor girls, a minor boy, and a youth at the check post in Bhatgaon, Bihar.

They spoke to the group and learned that the minors were to be taken to the local bus stand in Bhadrapur, Nepal, where another person would receive them.

The SSB contacted the parents of the minors, and the suspected trafficker was handed over to the Galgalia police station.

The youth has been identified as Mohammad Mujahjir, a resident of Dangabari-Matintola in Kishanganj, Bihar.

Trader found dead

Pratik Agarwal, a Siliguri-based trader, was found dead in his room on Tuesday.

A source said Pratik had locked himself in a room on Tuesday afternoon, and soon, his family heard gunshots.

Police suspect that he shot himself.