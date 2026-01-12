Runs with cash prizes: Jalpaiguri Utsav to be organised on January 24 and 25

The second edition of the Jalpaiguri Utsav will be organised as the joint initiative of the district police and the administration on January 24 and 25.

The two-day fest will be held at the ABPC ground in Jalpaiguri town.

In addition, the Srishtishree Mela, organised by the state panchayat and rural development department, will begin at the same venue on January 19 and will continue until January 28.

The posters for both events were formally unveiled by district magistrate Shama Parveen, superintendent of police Y. Raghuvamshi and others at the district collectorate on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, a 10-kilometre and a five-kilometre long run will be organised on January 25, starting from PWD More, a prominent crossing in the town.

“There will be cash rewards for both events. Also, a 2km fun run will be hosted during the fest,” said Parveen.

Sources said in the 10km category, cash awards of ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 have been earmarked for first, second and third positions respectively. Participants need to register for the event by paying a fee of ₹500 through the website www.jalpaigurirun.com.

In the 5km run, prize money of ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 have been announced for the top three. Registration for this category can be done on the same website by paying a fee of ₹250.

There is no registration fee for the 2km fun run.

While the Srishtishree handicrafts fair will continue at the ABPC Ground, various events of Jalpaiguri Utsav will also be held in the same premises.

“These will include magic shows, yoga sessions, dog shows, street drawing activities, food stalls, quizzes and panel discussions,” said the DM.

She said that on the morning of January 25, multiple events under the “Happy Street” initiative, including the runs, would be held at PWD More.

Dhiman Barui, the additional district magistrate (development), said that along with local folk dances and music, artistes from Calcutta, including some national-level performers, would take part in the festival.

Following the run, programmes marking National Voters’ Day, campaigns on Safe Drive, Save Life and against drug abuse will be organised in the town.

“The festival is meant for all residents of the district, and we are confident that active participation by people will make the event a success,” said SP Raghuvamshi.