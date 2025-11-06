Richa Ghosh to be back home tomorrow: Siliguri gears up to celebrate cricket star’s triumph

World Cup champion cricketer Richa Ghosh will arrive in Siliguri, her hometown, on Friday.

Manabendra Ghosh, her father, confirmed it on Wednesday.

“She (Richa) is coming home on Friday. Unless there are any drastic changes, her schedule will not change,” said Ghosh, who reached the city earlier on Wednesday with his wife Swapna.

On November 2, during the ICC Women’s World Cup final against South Africa, 22-year-old Richa played a vital knock of 34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

Richa also scored 12 sixes in this tournamest, tying with West Indies player Deandra Dottin and South Africa’s Lizelle Lee for the most sixes in a single edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup

The proud parents of the city’s star cricketer — now a household name after India’s historic world cup victory — spent the day fielding questions from journalists and greeting well-wishers.

“There is no shortcut to success, something I’ve witnessed through my daughter’s journey,” the proud father, a former league-level cricketer, told The Telegraph.

“Talent is important, but dedication and support from parents are equally crucial for a player to reach the next level,” Ghosh said.

He fondly recalled the day when he first took his daughter Richa, then a

child of seven, to a local cricket ground, driven by the belief that “a healthy body develops a healthy mind”.

“I took her to play cricket just to keep her active. I never imagined she would become a professional cricketer — until I saw her unwavering passion and commitment. And fearlessness as a batter,” Ghosh said.

Having played cricket, Ghosh realised his daughter was talented.

“We travelled to Calcutta for a selection trial so she could get the right platform. From there, she rose step by step — from district cricket to the Bengal squad, and finally, the Indian team. Her hard work has paid off,” he beamed.

Richa’s Swapna was emotional over her daughter’s success. “We are waiting for her,” was all she could say, her eyes moist.

Siliguri residents are preparing for Richa’s grand homecoming. Mayor Gautam Deb announced that the civic body would host a felicitation for Richa, beginning with a welcome at the Bagdogra airport, followed by a civic reception. “I’m in constant touch with her family,” said Deb. “Our event will be finalised based on her availability.”

“We are eager to meet, greet and hear from her. She and her team have made the country proud. We Siligurians are elated,” said Manoj Verma, a former cricketer.