DHR earnings and passenger footfall increase in 2025, revenue up by Rs 3 crore

According to official data, the Unesco World Heritage-listed mountain railway earned ₹24.6 crore in 2025, an incrase of ₹3 crore, from ₹21.2 crore in 2024. The number of passengers also rose sharply, with 2.8 lakh people availing of various toy trains in 2025, compared to 1.74 lakh in 2024

Bireswar Banerjee Published 06.02.26, 07:26 AM
A DHR toy train. File picture

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has registered a growth in both earnings and passenger footfall in 2025, marking a recovery and renewed tourist interest in the century-old heritage railway.

According to official data, the Unesco World Heritage-listed mountain railway earned 24.6 crore in 2025, an incrase of 3 crore, from 21.2 crore in 2024. The number of passengers also rose sharply, with 2.8 lakh people availing of various toy trains in 2025, compared to 1.74 lakh in 2024.

An official source in the DHR attributed the surge to sustained efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure in the hills and deepen engagement with local communities.

“The toy train remains one of the most popular attractions for visitors to the Darjeeling hills. By prioritising premium tourism experiences, the DHR has successfully positioned the region as a premier travel destination,” the official said.

In December 1999, DHR received the World Heritage status from Unesco.

In addition to its regular passenger services between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri, the hill railway currently operates 12 joy rides between Darjeeling and Ghoom, along with short-distance services for tourists and toy train enthusiasts.

To enhance the heritage experience, the railway authorities are working on the restoration of 15 additional heritage coaches, which are expected to offer passengers a distinctive historical ambience while preserving the legacy of the iconic railway.

Commenting on the broader impact, DHR director Rishabh Chaudhary said the tourism growth had translated into tangible economic benefits for the region.

“The rise in tourism has created numerous employment opportunities, providing a significant boost to residents and small businesses. Through collaborative initiatives, we are strengthening the heritage railway’s bond with the region while ensuring sustainable growth,” he said.

