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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

Ram Navami: Bengal tightens security, 3,000 personnel deployed; curbs on processions

Surveillance has been intensified in sensitive areas, including Howrah, Chandannagar and Islampur, while central forces have been placed on standby for deployment if needed

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 26.03.26, 10:01 AM
Procession on Ram Navami eve in Howrah

Security personnel keep a vigil as people take part in a procession on the eve of the 'Ram Navami' festival at Sankrail area, in Howrah district, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. PTI

West Bengal has stepped up security measures ahead of Ram Navami celebrations, deploying around 3,000 police personnel across the state and imposing strict restrictions on processions to maintain law and order, a senior officer said.

Carrying of weapons has been prohibited, while the number of participants in any procession has been capped at 500.

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"Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across the state, and no procession with more than 500 participants will be allowed," the officer said on Wednesday.

"If any procession violates the prescribed norms, it will be stopped immediately, and legal action will be taken," he added.

"Vigil has been upped in sensitive areas such as Howrah, Chandannagar and Islampur. Central forces, including CRPF, have been kept on standby and will be deployed if required," the officer added.

A high-level review meeting on security arrangements was held at the state secretariat Nabanna, attended by the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, ADG (law and order), and district magistrates and superintendents of police from across the state, sources said.

Officials said Ram Navami processions are expected to take place across West Bengal between March 26 and March 29, with the highest number of rallies anticipated on Thursday. District authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance with court guidelines during all processions.

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