Over sixty Ram Navami rallies to criss-cross Kolkata, traffic curbs in force across city

More than 60 rallies, big and small, will criss-cross the city on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

Police said traffic is likely to be most affected in multiple pockets of central and north Calcutta due to the processions. Vehicular movement along the routes will be restricted and diverted if needed.

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“Vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any arterial or feeder roads by the traffic police on duty, as and when considered necessary,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

Restrictions have been imposed on goods vehicles, with exceptions for emergency services and essentials.

Major rallies in the city will start from Burrabazar, Jorasanko, Hastings, GC Avenue and Ram Leela Maidan on Thursday.

The police have directed rally organisers to control the number of participants and banned the carrying of weapons. “There is a court directive that prevents carrying any weapon during the processions. We have conveyed that to the rally organisers. We also asked them to declare the number of participants and ensure it does not exceed the declared strength,” said an officer.

Sources said more than 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city to manage the rallies.

The processions will also be under videography and drone surveillance, the police said.

“This Ram Navami will be different from previous years. We are in the

middle of the model code of conduct. We have to ensure there are no law and order issues, and no communal or political tensions,” said a senior officer.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had instructed police chiefs across the state to keep central forces on standby so they could be deployed to manage the religious processions if required.

On Wednesday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand visited all the routes of the major rallies. Organisers were instructed to avoid weapons and prohibit bike rallies on the occasion. Central forces may be deployed at points considered “sensitive”, sources said.

In Howrah, amidst several processions, two major rallies organised by Anjani Putra Sena and Viswa Hindu Parishad — initially denied permission by Howrah Police — were allowed to proceed by the court. Organisers have been instructed to strictly adhere to restrictions on participant numbers and the ban on carrying weapons during the processions.