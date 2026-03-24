Rajbanshi leader Ananta Maharaj's balancing act ahead of Assembly polls flummoxes all

Nagendra Roy aka Ananta Maharaj, who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (GCPA), seems to be performing a curious balancing act as the Trinamool Congress and BJP vie for inroads into the crucial Rajbanshi vote bank through the duo.

Once known for his steadfast presence on BJP platforms, Ananta now seems to be maintaining relevance across the BJP and Trinamool camps as Assembly polls draw near.

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Earlier, his organisation’s visible mobilisation at rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah underscored his importance to the BJP, which helped him win a Rajya Sabha seat.

The signal of a political shift came when chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Ananta’s residence in June 2024.

“Some recent developments reinforced the perception that he is getting closer to Trinamool. The state conferred the Banga Bibhushan, Bengal's highest civilian award, on Ananta. His key loyalist Harirhar Das was made the chairman of the Rajbanshi Bhasa Academy by the state government. Trinamool also gave Das a ticket this time (from Sitalkuchi),” said a political observer.

However, Ananta has not burnt bridges with the BJP.

BJP leaders, who earlier questioned Ananta's aloofness from party activities, were surprised when he turned up at a party meeting in Siliguri on Sunday to draw up the saffron camp’s plans for north Bengal, from where the party had won 30 of 54 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls.

“It has deepened the ambiguity of his political positioning. Many are flummoxed as to whether he will support us or Trinamool,” said a BJP leader in Cooch Behar.

Calls made to Ananta by this correspondent went unanswered.

However, growing Ananta-Trinamool ties have made Bangshibadan Barman, who heads another GCPA faction, react.

Barman, who had been close to Trinamool for years and who still chairs the Rajbanshi development and cultural board formed by the state, might now be leaning towards the BJP, with strong indications that his close aides could contest on BJP tickets.

Asked, Barman said: "Talks are on.... I will speak at the right time.”

In north Bengal, the Rajbanshi community can swing the poll results of over 20 constituencies.

“Ananta and Barman have considerable clout in the community. The BJP and Trinamool consider them useful in accessing the Rajbanshi electorate,” said a political analyst. “But this time, there may be a change in the alignment of these two leaders."

District Trinamool leaders have also been kept guessing. “Ananta attended a high-level BJP meeting on Sunday even after our party fielded his close aide as a candidate. The state has given Bangshibadan Barman huge power and yet there are reports that he is negotiating with the BJP ahead of the polls. Our leaders and workers are confused,” said a Trinamool veteran.