Raas Utsav starts as DM turns prayer wheel at Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar  

The 214th edition of the Raas Utsav began on Wednesday at the Madanmohan temple in Cooch Behar with a special worship ceremony followed by the traditional turning of the “Raas Chakra” (prayer wheel) at 6.15pm.

Raju Mishra, the district magistrate who also serves as the chairman of the Cooch Behar Debottur Trust Board, formally inaugurated the festival by performing the ritual.

The board, which manages the temple and the festival, functions under the chairmanship of the district magistrate by virtue of office.

On Thursday, the Raas Mela, which is organised and managed by the Cooch Behar Municipality, will be inaugurated in the town.

The Raas Chakra or prayer wheel at the Madanmohan Temple Complex in Cooch Behar on Wednesday

As the symbolic “Rash Chakra” or prayer wheel, which has been crafted this year by artisan Aminur Hossain of Harinchawra, a locality on the outskirts of Cooch Behar, was turned by the district magistrate, the crowd erupted in joyous devotion.

The temple doors were opened to devotees, and within moments, the entire courtyard was filled with worshippers.

Despite elaborate arrangements, the police and administration once again struggled to manage the huge crowd, much like every year.

In the days of the Cooch Behar royalty, the Raas festival would formally begin when the rulers themselves would turn the prayer wheel. The tradition continues even today, but now the district magistrate performs the ritual every year.

“Madanmohan is the family deity of Cooch Behar. It is a moment of great fortune for me to have this opportunity soon after taking charge here,” said Mishra, who has recently assumed office here.

Rabindranath Ghosh, the civic chairman, said preparations were on in full swing for the Raas Mela, which will be organised across the MJN Stadium and on the Raasmela Ground.

“Preparations for the Raas Mela are almost complete. A circus will also arrive in a few days. Despite some disruptions due to some recent rain, the clear weather has helped to expedite the preparations to proceed in full speed,” said Ghosh.

Researchers based in the town said the first Raas Mela was initiated by King Harendranarayan and was held in 1812 at Bhetaguri, which is on the outskirts of the Cooch Behar district headquarters.

Later, in 1890, after the establishment of the Madanmohan temple on the bank of Bairagidighi, the fair was shifted to the town.

“Since 1917, the fair has been held at the present venue. Another remarkable feature of the festival is that the age-old tradition of crafting the ‘Raas Chakra’ continues to be carried out by a Muslim artisan family. This has been a symbol of social harmony for generations,” said Soukat Ali, a retired professor based in the town.