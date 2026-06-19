Ravi fires at TMC’s ‘reign of terror’, hails Bengal government's crackdown on extortion

Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday said the first BJP government in Bengal had cracked down heavily on those who had run a reign of terror and an extortion raj under the protection and patronage of the erstwhile Trinamool Congress dispensation.

“The new government has already cracked down heavily on those who once ran a reign of terror and an extortion-raj under the protection and patronage of the earlier ruling party in the State,” Ravi said during his inaugural address to kick-start the budget session of the new government led by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking charge as the first BJP chief minister of Bengal, Suvendu had announced a zero-tolerance policy against alleged extortion and mafia raj that had prevailed during the Trinamool Congress regime. This was followed by extensive police action against Trinamool leaders and functionaries allegedly involved in atrocities and extortion.

Dozens of leaders of Mamata Banerjee’s party, ranging from former ministers to civic councillors, have been arrested within one-and-a-half months of the formation of the new government.

Ravi also said the government was committed to eliminating illegal coal and sand mining and preventing heinous crimes. “My government will effectively control and do away with the criminal syndicate system of extortion, illegal coal and sand mining, and take steps for the prevention of heinous crimes, especially those related to women and children and their trafficking,” the governor said.

He expressed confidence in the new government’s commitment to national integrity, prosperity and security under Suvendu’s leadership.

“I have full conviction that with resolute commitment to national integrity, prosperity and national security, the new Government under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari will pursue the path of all-round development of the State and the welfare of the people, ensuring peace and prosperity for all irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” the governor said.

Ravi claimed that with “the restoration of the rule of law in the State, people are breathing in freedom and they are voluntarily coming forward to raise their voices against various injustices meted out to them by unscrupulous elements in different forms”.

He was apparently referring to people lodging complaints against Trinamool leaders and functionaries for alleged corruption

and atrocities.

The governor criticised the joblessness during the earlier government and assured that his government’s key priority was to address the issue.

Ravi’s 37-minute address, delivered without omitting a single word from the prepared text, reminded many of the scene witnessed in the House in February this year when his predecessor, C.V. Ananda Bose, had abruptly cut short his budget speech after just 4.5 minutes.

Suvenu, who was then the leader of the Opposition, said it amounted to a rejection of the draft prepared by the Mamata Banerjee government.

“The floor of the House had witnessed a lot of conflict between the previous state government and the governors. Those conflict and controversy have come to an end,” said a senior MLA.