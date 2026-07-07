Promise to fast-track citizenship process under CAA tops Shah's Bengal roadmap

Amit Shah on Monday said that the home ministry would soon complete the process of granting citizenship to Hindu refugees who had come to this side of Bengal after facing religious persecution in Bangladesh.

“Suvendu ji regularly urges me to provide citizenship to all those who have applied for the same. I assure him from this stage that the remaining process of granting citizenship will be completed very soon now that there is a BJP government in this state,” the Union home minister said.

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Citizenship under the CAA had been a key issue in the campaign for the recent Assembly elections, in which the BJP secured a thumping majority with 208 seats. Hindu refugees like Matuas had placed their trust in the BJP over the promise

of citizenship.

Sources said that a large number of citizenship applications were pending with the Union home ministry, and many applicants were still awaiting approval.

Shah also reiterated the BJP’s and the government’s commitment to identifying and deporting illegal infiltrators from the state. He reaffirmed that, as promised during the election campaign, all illegal infiltrators would be identified and deported to their origin.

“I have repeatedly said during the election campaign and at other public meetings, and I repeat it once again: we will identify and deport every illegal infiltrator from Indian soil and ensure complete national security,” Shah said.

He said no other state government had fulfilled so many election promises within such a short period after assuming office.

“I believe that no state government has fulfilled so many election promises in such a short period of time,” he said.

He praised Suvendu for implementing one promise after another from the election manifesto, including handing over land to the BSF, launching the Annapurna Yojana, and constituting a committee to work on implementing the UCC.

Shah expressed confidence that Suvendu would not only lay the foundation for Sonar Bangla but also complete its vision.

“On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s national president Nitin Nabin, I want to assure the people of Bengal that over the next five years, the government led by Suvendu Adhikari will fulfil all its promises and pave the way for Sonar Bangla,” he added.