Days after Baruipur, Bengal sees second 'rape' of minor in Malda, neighbour arrested

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor after luring her out of her house in Bengal's Malda district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on Sunday under the English Bazar police station area. The girl is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, he said.

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The girl's family lodged a written complaint with the police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched, he added.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Rabiul, was arrested in the early hours of Monday while allegedly trying to flee to Purnia in neighbouring Bihar, the officer said, adding that the accused was produced before a Malda district court later in the day, which remanded him to seven days of police custody.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Immediately after receiving the complaint, we constituted a special investigation team. Acting on leads, the accused was traced and arrested while he was attempting to evade arrest," Malda Additional Superintendent of Police Maksud Hasan said.

"The investigation is progressing and all aspects of the case are being examined. We will ensure that the probe is carried out in accordance with the law," Hasan added.