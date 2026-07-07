Baruipur mob violence part of Opposition's 'calculated conspiracy': Suvendu Adhikari

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the previous day’s mob violence in Baruipur over a 12-year-old girl’s alleged rape and murder was not spontaneous but part of a “calculated” and “deep-rooted Opposition conspiracy”.

He did not name any party but said the motive was to exploit the public outrage for political gain.

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Suvendu drew parallels between the Baruipur unrest and the vandalism in Samserganj and Beldanga during the anti-CAA and anti-waqf-amendment protests, hinting at a similar pattern of organised violence with communal overtones.

“Two CRPF jawans were injured and a police vehicle was set ablaze (in Baruipur). I assure the victim’s parents that justice will be delivered in the main case, and I’m glad they have reposed their faith in me,” he told reporters at Mitra Institution after celebrations of Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary.

“But those involved in the other cases — the frustrated souls rejected by the people in the election — too will have to face the consequences. They will be taught a lesson beyond their imagination.”

He added: “The way railway tracks were uprooted reminded us of the anti-CAA agitation of 2019 and the protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.”

Suvendu alleged that the lynching of a suspect in the case in Baruipur had a “communal angle”.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Baruipur — which continues to seethe — on Tuesday to meet the girl’s family at the superintendent of police’s office, tweaking his earlier plan to meet them at the CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan.

Trinamool and CPM delegations visited the girl’s family on Monday and pledged all possible help.

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee led a candlelight march near her Kalighat home demanding justice for the Baruipur victim.

Mamata stepped out of her home almost 24 hours after accusing the administration of putting her under “house arrest”.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters, Mamata began the march from her home but the police intercepted her within a few hundred metres.

While Trinamool workers broke through the first barricade, the procession was halted again near the Hazra crossing. Mamata’s supporters staged a demonstration, triggering another face-off with the administration.

A few hundred workers from Trinamool’s youth and student wings joined the one-hour march along with a few MPs and MLAs.

“Our fight against tyranny and injustice will continue while BJP leaders prioritise their political events instead of standing with the common people of Bengal,” a Trinamool statement said.

Earlier in the day, a team of Mamata loyalists was able to reach Baruipur and meet the bereaved family after being repeatedly stopped and questioned by the police.

The delegation included local MLA and former Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and Joynagar MP Pratima Mondal.

Mamata spoke to the girl’s father over Sen’s mobile and promised the family “all possible legal and emotionalsupport”.

Mondal denied Suvendu’s allegation that the violence had a communal dimension.

“We appeal to the chief minister and his party not to mislead the people through misinformation and propaganda,” she said.

The CPM accused the government and the police of failing to act promptly after the girl disappeared on Saturday night.

A CPM delegation led by former MP and central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and ex-MP Samik Lahiri met the girl’s family and promised legal assistance.

They vowed not to let the case meet the same fate as the 2024 rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital, which has led to a man’s conviction amid allegations that evidence was tampered with to protect many others involved.

“It’s a heinous crime, and the public outrage (in Baruipur) is entirely understandable,” Sujan said.

“People identified the accused, recovered the body and handed the suspect over to the police. But he was snatched away from police custody. Those who orchestrated that act are as culpable as the criminals and must be prosecuted.”

Sujan demanded action against the police for alleged negligence.

“If the police had acted with greater urgency and promptness after the girl went missing, her life might perhaps have been saved,”he said.

In the afternoon, activists from the CPM’s student, youth and women wings gheraoed Baruipur police station, demanding punishment for the accused and accountability from the police.

Congress representative Subhankar Sarkar too met the victim’s family in Baruipur.

The RG Kar victim’s mother blamed the previous government for the Baruipur crime, alleging it was the outcome of a “dubious political and social culture” fostered during Trinamool’s tenure.

“I’m deeply saddened…. Only two months have passed since the new government assumed office. I urge the chief minister to deal with such crimes with an iron hand,”she said.