Mumbai rains cripple transport, claim more lives; Nashik braces for cloudburst-like downpour

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining regions on Monday, killing three people, triggering landslides in Pune, disrupting train services and road traffic, and prompting a red alert from the IMD. Train services on the Mumbai-Pune route and suburban sections were hit by landslides and waterlogging, while the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and other roads also faced disruption as authorities in Nashik braced for predicted “cloudburst-like” rainfall.

Amid the ongoing heavy rains, the Bombay High Court pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its failure to secure open manholes, questioning why action is taken only after fatalities. Referring to the death of 55-year-old Aslam Shaikh in Sakinaka during heavy rains, the court called BMC reports “good for nothing and merely an eyewash” and asked, “Will the BMC keep waiting for someone to lose their life?” while stressing that “Life is precious. Human lives are of paramount importance.”

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An uprooted tree lies on ground after heavy rain and gusty winds, near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. (PTI)

Two persons were killed after their house was buried in a landslide at Patan village in Maval tehsil of Pune district, while another person died after being swept away on a flooded road in Khed tehsil. Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said 13 people have died in the last three to four days in rain-related incidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The weather situation till July 8 requires constant monitoring. There is a possibility of a cloudburst-like event in parts of Nashik tomorrow. We are keeping a close watch on the situation, and all agencies have been alerted."

Train services on the Mumbai-Pune route were severely affected after multiple landslides hit the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section. Railway operations on the stretch remain suspended.

Sea waves lash the shoreline near Badhwar Park amid rain, in Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. (PTI)

Suburban train services between Karjat and Khopoli in Raigad district remained suspended for nearly 12 hours after heavy rain caused a ballast washout between Lowjee and Dolavli stations. Central Railway later partially restored operations after declaring the single-line track between Palasdari and Khopoli safe. The first train was allowed to pass at 10 kmph, with subsequent trains permitted at 30 kmph. Efforts are underway to fully restore the track.

The Karjat-Khopoli section, part of Mumbai's suburban rail network used daily by thousands of commuters, was among the worst-hit. Elsewhere, suburban services on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and Belapur-Uran Line operated with some delays. Brief disruptions were reported after a plastic sheet got entangled with an overhead equipment (OHE) portal near Bhandup station and a tree branch fell near GTB station.

Heavy rainfall and waterlogging also disrupted Western Railway services in the Mumbai Central division. Several rail services were affected due to inundated tracks, leading to the cancellation of four passenger trains, including Bandra Terminus-Hisar and Bandra Terminus-Jaipur services and their return journeys. Several other trains connected to Rajasthan were diverted or partially cancelled.

Road traffic was also hit. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was shut after rain-triggered landslides, with the newly opened 'Missing Link' section failing its first monsoon test. The old Mumbai-Pune highway was also affected due to overflowing water. Roads resembled rivers as heavy rain lashed the region.

Sea waves lash the shoreline near Badhwar Park amid rain, in Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. (PTI)

In Thane, a fireman was injured while clearing a massive uprooted tree, while separate incidents of a large billboard collapse and wall collapses were reported. In neighbouring Palghar, strong winds blew away tin-roofed sheds and uprooted trees at a residential school, though all 350 students were safe. Some parts of Palghar received nearly 300 mm of rainfall within just two hours.

Chief minister Fadnavis described the unprecedented rainfall as a "force majeure" situation beyond human control and said disaster management agencies were fully mobilised.

Meanwhile, authorities in Nashik have ordered all schools and colleges, heavily-patronised temples including the Lord Trimbakeshwar temple and Goddess Saptashringi temple, and weekly markets in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Nashik rural, Peth, Dindori and Surgana talukas to remain shut on Tuesday.

The IMD has forecast cloudburst-like very heavy rains in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri and western parts of Nashik taluka, with the possibility of around 300 mm rainfall in Trimbakeshwar and surrounding areas.

Collector Ayush Prasad said, "Due to the intense low pressure area in Arabian Sea, there is a strong possibility of cloudburst-like rain in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri and western parts of Nashik taluka tomorrow."

He said all precautionary measures have been taken. Citizens have been advised to venture out only if needed, while farmers have been asked to avoid going to their fields. Police, home guards and 'aapda mitras' will be deployed at vulnerable locations, roads prone to landslides will be closed, and railways have been instructed to remain alert along the Mumbai-Delhi route passing through Igatpuri.