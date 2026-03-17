Private bus operators in Bengal demand immediate pay hike for vehicles requisitioned by EC

A representative body of private bus operators in West Bengal on Tuesday demanded an immediate announcement of higher payment rates for requisitioned vehicles to be deployed during the assembly elections next month, alleging that repeated appeals to the Election Commission in this regard have been ignored.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate said that despite two rounds of communication with the authorities, no decision has yet been conveyed to them for hiking the rates for acquiring buses and minibuses for poll duty.

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Even after two letters to the CEO's office regarding the fare for the acquisition of buses/minibuses for elections, the operators have not received any decision so far, Syndicate Secretary Tapan Banerjee told PTI.

"The election dates have been announced for April 23 and 29. Central forces have already arrived in the state, and the administration has begun to requisition the buses for their movement. But we are yet to know the EC's response to our demands," he said.

"As we have to bear the expenses of fuel and wages of our conductors and drivers, our demand must be addressed immediately," Banerjee added.

The bus operators have placed a detailed set of demands, including revised daily rates excluding fuel costs. "We demand Rs 4,000 per day (excluding diesel) for ordinary buses, Rs 4,500 for express buses, and Rs 5,500 for AC buses," the letter stated.

In addition, the union has sought a daily allowance for workers.

"A daily allowance of Rs 500 must be provided to workers on duty," it said.

The letter also stressed payment terms, demanding advance compensation and timely settlement of dues.

"At least 75 per cent of the payment should be made in advance, and the remaining amount must be cleared within 15 days of bill submission," the union said.

Raising concerns about workers' voting rights, the union further stated, "Arrangements for postal ballots must be ensured for workers on duty so that no worker is deprived of voting."

Among other logistical concerns, the union demanded that a bus from one district should not be deployed in another.