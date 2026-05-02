MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 May 2026

Hundreds protest in South 24 Parganas over 'threats' by TMC workers ahead of vote count

The protesters, many of them women and holding BJP flags, blocked the road in Hasimnagar village, alleging that local panchayat pradhan, issued them threats of attacks after poll results are announced

PTI Published 02.05.26, 05:20 PM
protests

Hundreds of villagers staged a protest in Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. X/@PTI_News

Demanding safety after counting of votes, hundreds of villagers staged a protest in Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, alleging they were receiving life threats from TMC workers in the area.

The protesters, many of them women and holding BJP flags, blocked the road in Hasimnagar village, alleging that local panchayat pradhan Israfil, a close associate of TMC candidate Jehangir Khan, issued them threats of attacks after poll results are announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CRPF deputy commandant visited the area with a large force and assured the demonstrators of ensuring their safety.

Khan dismissed the allegations and said the women were "deployed" by the BJP to stage the demonstration and engineer the arrest of TMC functionaries in the area before the counting to "harm the morale of the TMC supporters".

"If the charges are proved, I am ready to face the law," he said.

Fatima Bibi, one of the protesters belonging to the BJP's Mahila Morcha, claimed Israfil and his men "have been visiting the area since April 30 and threatening us that there would be bloodshed from May 5. We demand CRPF remain in the area".

The CRPF official said, "We are here to instill confidence among the people with support of the local police, We have assured them of full security." An Election Commission official said a report has been sought about the protests from the district administration.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengal Polls South 24 Parganas Protest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata, Abhishek bin exit-poll numbers, tell party to be extra vigilant

Trinamool top brass congratulate cadres for fight against might of BJP, tell them victory is certain but also warn of 'manipulation' attempts
A delegation from Iran led by Iranian Supreme Leader's Representative Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, centre, addresses a press conference, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Iran said, 'Okay, we are ready to be sacrificed,' but we are not ready to submit

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT