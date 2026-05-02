Kolkata police station officer-in-charge suspended over controversial social media photo, Chameli Mukhopadhyay takes charge

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalighat police station, Gautam Das, has been suspended following a controversy over a photograph he allegedly posted on social media, with Chameli Mukhopadhyay appointed as his replacement.

The action was taken by Kolkata Police headquarters after a row erupted over an image in which Das was seen in police uniform holding and aiming a modern firearm. The photograph, shared on his Facebook and WhatsApp status, carried the caption, “Ready for the new assignment.”

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The issue was flagged by Trinamool Congress state vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar, who shared the image on X and brought it to the attention of the Election Commission.

He also lodged a formal complaint, stating, “This picture is not only alarming but also highly objectionable from a legal standpoint. It shows the OC holding a modern weapon and aiming it at someone, which is extremely concerning.”

He added, “In our state, no police personnel on duty is allowed to take photographs in uniform and post them on social media—there are clear guidelines from Kolkata Police on this. Similar restrictions exist in other states as well. Moreover, under the current Government of India protocols on social media use, such public display of weapons, especially with a threatening message, is strictly prohibited.”

Raising further concerns, Majumdar questioned, “Was this firearm officially issued to him? Is he trained to use such a weapon?” He also alleged that such posts could be seen as intimidation and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.

According to Majumdar, letters were sent to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, urging swift intervention.

The controversy gained traction shortly after Das took charge as OC ahead of the second phase of polling. He was previously posted in the Special Branch of Kolkata Police. With vote counting imminent, his removal has drawn attention within administrative circles, especially as the OC post at Kalighat police station had already seen multiple changes in recent weeks.

Chameli Mukhopadhyay, who previously served as OC of Ultadanga police station, has now taken over as the new Officer-in-Charge of Kalighat police station.