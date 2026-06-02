50,000 hires in govt soon: CM Suvendu Adhikari assures relief on DA dues

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday assured the state government employees' unions that about 50,000 people would be recruited to vacant positions in the government while making it clear that the hires would be made under a new policy to prevent irregularities.

"The chief minister told us that the government would fill up 50,000 vacancies by December this year. A new recruitment policy will be framed in the next Assembly session to prevent any kind of corruption in recruitment," said Bhaskar Ghosh of Sangrami Joutho Mancha, a platform of state government employees.

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The chief minister held a meeting with the employees' unions at Nabanna over dearness allowance dues and other issues related to employees.

The meeting lasted for about 100 minutes. Employees were told that the government was sympathetic to their demand for due DA.

As of now, state government employees get 42 per cent less DA compared to their central government counterparts. While central government employees get 60 per cent DA, the state government employees get only 18 per cent.

"The chief minister told us that the government would clear the dues in phases and there will be good news for us in its budget on June 22," said Ghosh.

The state government will also accept the Supreme Court's verdict on clearing the due DA of employees between 2008 and 2019, employees learnt.

"The chief minister assured us that the government will accept the verdict of the apex court on DA in letter and spirit, unlike the previous government that had filed a review petition," said a union leader.

He also said that the state government had started releasing DA arrears to the direct employees of the state government. Another union leader said that the arrears of employees of state-aided institutions would be released soon, according to what the chief minister told them.