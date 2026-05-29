President Droupadi Murmu pats Sikkim police for border security and tourist safety

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday underscored the importance of the role of Sikkim police as she addressed a programme at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, where she presented the President’s Police Colour to the Sikkim police.

“Sikkim shares borders with three countries. Also, domestic and international tourists regularly visit the state. That is why the police here have to shoulder major responsibilities. On one hand, they have to work in tandem with other security agencies to ensure national security. On the other hand, they have to take care of the tourists,” Murmu said in her speech.

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She was on a three-day visit to the Himalayan state that sits on the Indo-Sino border. The visit concluded on Thursday.

In the morning, the presentation of the President’s Police Colour was conducted with full ceremonial grandeur in the presence of governor Om Prakash Mathur and chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

The President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and national salute by contingents of the Sikkim police after her arrival.

“Sikkim police was established in 1897, and the force has continued to play a crucial role in maintaining peace, security, and justice in the state. Besides maintaining law and order, the force has rendered exemplary service during natural disasters and difficult situations, extending timely relief and assistance to the people,” said Murmu.

The Sikkim police became the 15th state police force to be bestowed the honour in the country, sources said.