Police submit charge sheet against four in Kolkata law college gang rape case

A charge sheet was filed on Saturday against four accused in the alleged gang rape of a law student on her college campus in Kolkata, around two months after the crime, police said.

The charge sheet was submitted to the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore, naming Monojit Mishra, the prime accused and an alumnus of the college, and three others, a senior officer said.

"The charges, based on technical, scientific and circumstantial evidence, ranged from gang rape, forcible wrongful confinement, kidnapping with the intention to cause harm, hiding evidence, misleading the probe and others," the officer said.

The four accused are currently in judicial custody, he said.

The first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 by Mishra and co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

Mishra, who was working as a temporary staffer in the college since 2024, was terminated from the service, while Ahmed and Mukherjee, the students of the institute, were expelled.

Mishra and the two students were arrested on June 26 and booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while security guard Pinaki Banerjee was also apprehended the next day on charges of abetting the crime by not coming to the help of the victim and allowing the perpetrators to use his room on the campus for the crime.

Mishra was a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president of the college, and the two other accused were his associates.

The TMCP had maintained that it had no association with Mishra for the past two years.

