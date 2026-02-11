Mass shooting in British Columbia town leaves 10 dead, including suspected gunman

Ten people, including a suspected shooter, were found dead after a mass shooting in a town in northeastern British Columbia on Tuesday, Canadian police said.

Six people were found dead inside a high school in Tumbler Ridge, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspected shooter was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted injury, police said, adding they did not believe there were any more suspects or ongoing threat to the public.

The shooter may have been a woman, as an official active shooter alert put out in British Columbia described the suspect as a female in a dress with brown hair.

"Multiple injuries and multiple deceased were inside the school as officers progressed through the scene," police Superintendent Ken Floyd told a news conference.

"We have the scene secured right now. We have investigators there to try to determine the nature of the extent of the injuries and what weapons may or may not have been involved," Floyd said.

Tumbler Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of around 2,400 people located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northern British Columbia, approximately 1,155 km (717 miles) northeast of Vancouver.

Another 25 people were being assessed for injuries at a local medical center, said police.

"All our thoughts are with people in Tumbler Ridge. I’ve spoken to the mayor and local MLA, and we are offering the RCMP any additional assistance they need," British Columbia's Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said in a statement on X.