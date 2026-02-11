Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty above 26,000 in early trade amid mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices started on a positive note on Wednesday, with Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade, amid mixed trends from global markets.

However, both indices later turned volatile as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 213.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 84,487.34 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 74.25 points to 26,009.40.

Among the Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

HCL Technologies, Trent, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index are trading higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark remained closed for trading on Wednesday on the account of National Foundation Day.

The US equities market ended lower in overnight deals on Tuesday.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.76 per cent to USD 69.32 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 69.45 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors outnumbered the FIIs by acquiring the stocks worth Rs 1,174.21 crore, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 208.17 points to close at 84,273.92, while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 67.85 points to finish at 25,935.15.