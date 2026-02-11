White House drops ‘pulses’ from India tariff cut list in revised interim trade deal fact sheet

The White House has dropped “pulses” from a list of American products on which India is expected to eliminate or reduce tariffs, according to a revised fact sheet on the interim trade deal issued on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the White House had released a fact sheet titled ‘The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement),’ following a joint statement by India and the US outlining the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The initial version of the fact sheet said India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, “certain pulses”, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and other products.

It had also stated that India had committed to buying more American products and to purchasing over USD 500 billion worth of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products.

However, the revised fact sheet removed the reference to pulses and softened the language on India’s purchases. “India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

“India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products,” the revised fact sheet said.

The joint statement issued last week on the interim trade deal had not mentioned “pulses” among the items on which India would eliminate or reduce tariffs. It had also said that “India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years.”