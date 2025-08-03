Law college out of exam centre list, CU cites police presence on campus for decision

Calcutta University has decided against using South Calcutta Law College as an examination centre for the fourth, sixth and eighth semester examinations of the LLB programme.

It cited as reason the heavy police deployment on the campus in the wake of an alleged gang rape there on June 25.

Calcutta University has come up with a list of 11 examination centres.

The examinations will start from August 11 and continue till August 26.

A CU official said police are present on the campus even more than a month after the horrifying incident as they are guarding the two scenes of crime — the students’ union room and guard’s room — where the 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped.

There are guardrails at the college entrance.

“In such a scenario, it was not advisable to hold an examination on the campus,” the official said.

Somnath Mukherjee, a lawyer for the college, recently told Calcutta High Court that they want the police to make arrangements for a police posting on the campus till the situation improved.

“We cannot hold the examinations in the college because of the presence of the police on the campus. When the second semester examination started on July 16 we could also not hold the examination at the college owing to the police presence. The situation has not changed,” Calcutta University registrar Debasis Das told Metro.

A member of the college governing body said the college authorities approached the CU authorities not to consider the college as an examination venue till the situation improved and the police post was withdrawn.

“The scar of what had happened on June 25 cannot be wiped away so soon. The college authorities have to do a lot to earn the confidence of the students and their parents,” a teacher said.

Monojit Mishra, 31, a former TMCP unit president in the college, second-year students Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee, 55, were arrested and charged with gang-rape and wrongful confinement.

All four are in judicial custody.