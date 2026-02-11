Abhishek Sharma hospitalised, doubtful for T20 World Cup clash against Namibia

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for India’s T20 World Cup clash against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday. Abhishek has been in a private hospital in the city for the past two days.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source said.

The 25-year-old had been out for a duck against the USA in the opening game on Saturday in Mumbai and did not take further part in the match, with Sanju Samson replacing him while fielding.

While the Namibia game is important, India’s priority is the February 15 match against a steadily improving Pakistan team at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where the pitch conditions will be slightly different.

A stomach infection can affect stamina and endurance, and it remains uncertain if Abhishek will be able to travel on Friday, train on Saturday, and take the field on Sunday.

Samson did bat in the nets on Tuesday and spent considerable time with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, indicating the team management is preparing for the possibility that Abhishek might not regain full fitness in time.

However, the Indian team management is hopeful of having him available on February 15. It was noted that Abhishek attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s home on Sunday but left earlier than the rest of the team.