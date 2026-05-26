Police complaint lodged against former TMC MP Kabir Suman over insult to women, Hindu society

A police complaint has been lodged against singer-songwriter and former TMC MP Kabir Suman here over alleged remarks that reportedly insulted women and hurt religious sentiments, officials said on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by an organisation named 'Jatir Katha', whose members alleged that the veteran musician used objectionable language against women and made comments offensive to Hindu sentiments.

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Members of the organisation claimed they would pursue all legal avenues to ensure action against the singer.

"We believe the remarks made by Kabir Suman are offensive towards women and insulting to Hindu society. Such comments cannot be tolerated," a member of the organisation said.

Another member alleged that Suman, who often describes himself as an intellectual, had repeatedly crossed "the limits of decency" in his public comments.

Contacted, a senior police officer said no FIR had been registered against the singer so far and that preliminary inquiries were being conducted in accordance with legal procedure.

"A complaint has been received at the Netajinagar police station. The matter is being examined, and necessary steps will be taken as per law," a senior state government official told PTI.

The complaint pertains to certain controversial remarks allegedly made by Suman during a television programme around three years ago, he said.

Suman, known for his outspoken political views and criticism of the BJP, has often courted controversy over his public statements.

He was earlier associated with the Trinamool Congress and had been elected to the Lok Sabha on the party's ticket.

In March this year, he had appeared alongside TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at a protest venue in Dharmatala and voiced opposition to the SIR issue.

However, following the political change in the state, Suman recently claimed in an interview that he was "not pro-Trinamool".

In the same interaction, he reportedly said that women's safety had remained protected during both the Left Front and Trinamool regimes, and expressed hope that the new government would maintain that record.