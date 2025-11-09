Parents who walk the talk, show the way: Stories of courage shine at The Telegraph School Awards

The Abhirup Bhadra Memorial Baba Ma Award was presented to parents who have shown extraordinary courage and dedication in supporting their children, during the IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College & PCM Group & co-sponsored by SiP Abacus at the Birla Divya Jyoti School auditorium, in Siliguri’s Uttarayon on Saturday.

Piyar Ali and Anjuma Khatun, the proud parents of Afrida Parveen, a visually challenged student from Sovanagar High School in Malda, were felicitated.

Class XII student Afrida has demonstrated remarkable sincerity and determination in academics.

Until Class V, she used the Braille system, but later sought special permission from her school authorities to use a writer during examinations.

Her hard work paid off — she scored 84 per cent in the Madhyamik examination and an impressive 90 per cent in her third-semester exams. She also received a scholarship for her courage and perseverance.

Besides studying, Afrida is passionate about singing and dancing. She dreams of clearing the UPSC examinations and serving the nation.

Anjuma Khatun never gave up hope despite the challenges of raising a visually disabled child. She expressed pride in Afrida’s achievements and remains confident in her daughter’s bright future.

“Afrida has always been sincere in her studies. Since Class V, she has attended classes with regular students and never needed special coaching,” said the proud mother.

Shampa Paul, the mother of Suroj Paul, a Class XII student from Darjeeling’s Bidhannagar, also received the Baba Ma award.

Suroj’s father, Bhajan Paul, is a hawker and the sole breadwinner. The family owns only one bicycle, which Bhajan uses for work. Suroj walks four kilometres to and from school every day.

When the emcee at the event narrated Suroj’s daily struggle and appealed for a bicycle for him, a generous woman in the audience immediately volunteered to gift one.