Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari sees 'TMC hand' Mathabhanga in clash deaths

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a clash between two families in Mathabhanga-I block of Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

While police called it a family dispute, leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed in Calcutta that the dead and the injured were BJP workers and the attackers were associated with Trinamool.

Local residents said a verbal altercation arising out of a family dispute between the Sikdar and Sarkar families in Balasi village under Hazrahat-I panchayat of the block escalated into a violent fight with sharp weapons.

Injured Biplab Sarkar said that Saptami, a woman from the Sarkar family, had married Pintu Sikdar of the same village against the wishes of the Sikdar family. “They eloped to marry, after which ties between the two families soured,” he said.

On Thursday, as the Sarkars got to know that Saptami was having trouble with her in-laws, Manab Sarkar, a family elder, went to the Sikdar home with some others. “He was killed by members of the Sikdar family. They also killed my nephew Jadav and injured us,” claimed Biplab.

Some neighbours rushed them to a hospital in Mathabhanga, where doctors declared Manab, 45, and Jadav, 22, dead. Injured Bimal Sarkar, Deb Sarkar and Arjun Sarkar were hospitalised.

Sandeep Karra, the district police chief, said: "The clash occurred due to a domestic dispute. Two people were declared dead after being brought to the hospital. Six people have been arrested so far."

Residents also said the incident had no political link.

Adhikari, at a news meet in Calcutta, alleged a planned attack by Trinamool workers on the Sarkar family, who, he said, were BJP workers.

“The attack was planned by Trinamool workers on our workers, and two people have lost their lives,” Adhikari said. "The police are trying to hush it up by calling it a family dispute. We want them to arrest all those named in the complaint. Our party will extend all support to the family."

Cooch Behar district Trinamool chief Girindranath Barman decried Adhikari's charges as "playing politics over a domestic row".