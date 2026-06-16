North Bengal development roadmap ready, all Central schemes will reach hills: CM Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said his government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for the development of the state's northern region and assured people in the hills that the benefits of all Central schemes would reach them smoothly.

Addressing a public meeting in Kurseong during his first visit to the Darjeeling hills after assuming office as chief minister, he said the region would be a key focus of his government's development agenda.

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"A comprehensive roadmap for the development of North Bengal has already been prepared," Adhikari said at the programme, where he was accorded a grand welcome.

The chief minister also stressed that his administration would ensure the effective implementation of Central schemes in the hill areas.

"All welfare and development schemes of the Centre will reach the people of the hills," Adhikari said.

Taking a swipe at the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, he said, "The former chief minister used to visit the hills as a tourist. I am here to work." Adhikari further asserted that transparency would be maintained in government appointments and recruitment. "There will be no corruption in recruitment anymore," he told the gathering.

Adhikari said that from July 1, hill residents would be able to avail of 125 days of work. Speaking about employment, the chief minister said, “There will be no more teacher recruitment scams. Police recruitment will be carried out very soon.”

The Bengal CM said his government was committed to inclusive development and would work to strengthen infrastructure, employment opportunities and public services across north Bengal.

All women in the hills will receive benefits under the Annapurna Yojana, and tribal people will receive special subsidies on ration and concessions on electricity bills, Adhikari said.

“Six and a half crore people will receive the benefits of Ayushman Bharat,” he said, referring to the health insurance scheme.

Targeting the previous government, Adhikari said the Trinamool Congress government worked to break the Opposition. “During the previous government’s tenure, there was nothing but extortion, syndicate rule, and cut money,” he alleged.

“As long as jobs are not available, there will be schemes like the previous government’s Yuvashree, and they will be announced in the budget. Corrupt people have stolen your money. They will be arrested. No one will be spared. The government will send those who looted you to jail,” the chief minister said.