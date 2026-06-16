Abhishek Banerjee appears before Bengal CID over alleged inflammatory election remarks

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday appeared before the West Bengal CID in connection with a case related to his alleged inflammatory statements made during the Assembly election campaign.

The FIR against Abhishek was registered a month ago based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the Assembly election results were declared.

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According to CID officials, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary was accused of making provocative comments related to post-poll violence and the vote-counting process during election campaign events. The complainant also alleged that Abhishek's remarks were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.

The complaint pertains to speeches delivered by Abhishek at several election-related programmes between April 27 and May 3.

"He alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony," a police officer had said.

Tuesday's appearance before the CID came after a series of interrogations faced by the TMC leader in recent days. Abhishek underwent marathon questioning sessions by the CID and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday and Monday in connection with the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures and the alleged primary school job scam, respectively.

Last Thursday, he was also questioned by the CID in the alleged signature forgery case.