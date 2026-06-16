Air India introduces basic fare category without complimentary meals on domestic flights

Air India has introduced the basic fare option without complimentary meals on domestic flights as the loss-making full-service airline grapples with rising operational costs.

The basic fare is entirely optional and the three other fare categories of value, classic and flex would also be available for the passengers.

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The three categories of value, classic and flex include complimentary meals and a range of bundled benefits at progressively higher price points.

The introduction of basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the airline, the basic fare is currently available on select domestic routes on a pilot basis.

"Being trialled on select domestic routes, the Basic fare is available for travel in Economy Class and is designed for travellers who prioritise value. It includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary beverage service (tea/coffee), while complimentary meals are not included," the airline said.

A decision on continuing with the basic fare option would be taken after assessing customer response and feedback during the pilot phase.

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