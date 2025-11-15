MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'No lapse or excuse will be tolerated': Bengal CEO directs officials to finish SIR form collection by Nov-end

By 6 pm on Saturday, 98.5 per cent of forms, over 7.55 crore, had been distributed across the state

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.11.25, 11:33 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has delivered a message to district election authorities: finish collecting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms within this month.

The directive was issued during a video conference with district officials.

One official said, “The instruction to collect the enumeration forms by November-end came from the CEO. He has asked district officials to strictly follow the instruction.”

Also Read

By 6 pm on Saturday, 98.5 per cent of forms, over 7.55 crore, had been distributed across the state. Agarwal, however, questioned why the final stretch was still pending even after weeks of groundwork.

He made it clear that district administrations will be held fully accountable.

“District officials have been told that no lapse or excuse will be tolerated. They have been instructed to resolve any local issues immediately,” he told PTI.

The Election Commission has also cautioned that the collection process must remain peaceful and free of misconduct. Agarwal said strict action would be taken against anyone who misbehaves with voters during the exercise.

Earlier in the day, the joint platform of BLOs filed a written complaint to the CEO about safety concerns faced during field visits. Agarwal responded by directing district election officers to examine the complaint and ensure a prompt resolution.

