Darjeeling’s heritage shines as St Andrew’s Church reopens after major facelift

Nearly two centuries after Darjeeling was gifted by Sikkim to the British in 1835, the hill town on Tuesday found itself pausing to remember its layered past.

A thanksgiving ceremony marked the refurbishment of St Andrew’s Church built in the Mall area in 1843. Simultaneously, the Darjeeling municipality, established in 1850, celebrated its 175th foundation day at Chowrasta, the town’s famous promenade.

The St Andrew’s Church was built in 1843 at a cost of ₹9,000 to accommodate

150 people.

“In September 1867, lightning struck one of the spires of the church. It was abandoned only to be restored again in 1873,” said Rev Rupert S.L. Rai, moderator, St Andrew’s Church.

The church, now a tourist attraction, was refurbished now with the Bengal’s tourism department providing funds to the tune of ₹1.55 crore.

The renovation was overseen by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.

“Following the renovation, thanksgiving and consecration ceremonies were held at the church today (Tuesday),” said Rev Rai.

“We started the conservation and renovation work from 2023,” said Samden Lama, the managing director of the Resilience Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, who took up renovation work.

While the St Andrew’s Church was holding its thanksgiving and consecration service, Darjeeling municipality celebrated its 175th foundation day at Chowrasta.

“Apart from cultural events, a Suntala (orange) festival was also held to mark the event,” said a source.

Anit Thapa, the chief executive of GTA, attended the civic body’s celebration.

“The journey of Darjeeling municipality, which began in 1850, is a proud history closely intertwined with the hills’ education, literature, culture and tourism. I take pride in the fact that through the collective efforts of both the municipal administration and the residents, the town has successfully evolved into what it is today,” Thapa said in

his message.

Sources said the Darjeeling municipality provided a water connection to St Andrew’s Church free of cost.

“The church did not have a water connection. However, through our interaction with the municipality chairman Dipen Thakuri, the civic body has provided us with water connection free of cost,” said Samden.