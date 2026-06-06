20-acre plot identified in Kalimpong for setting up medical college and hospital

The Kalimpong district administration has identified a 20-acre plot for setting up the medical college and the hospital proposed by the state government.

On May 24, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had held a meeting in virtual mode with Union health minister J.P. Nadda. After the meeting, Adhikari had announced that his government planned to set up medical colleges in four districts — Alipurduar, Kalimpong, South Dinajpur and West Bardhaman — which have no such facility now.

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Again, on May 29, the chief minister held a meeting with lawmakers of the Darjeeling hills, where he directed the Kalimpong administration to identify the land and also prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for setting up the medical college.

The administration acted, and on May 2, the district magistrate wrote to the principal secretary of the state health and family welfare department, mentioning that a parcel of land, measuring around 20 acres, has been identified at Dungra in Kalimpong Sadar block.

As of now, the land is in the name of the Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya.

“With the identification of land and the necessary process initiated for the transfer of the land, another major dream project of the people of our Kalimpong-Darjeeling region is heading for fulfillment. The establishment of a medical college in our hills will ensure quality healthcare for the people of our region,” Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling who was present at the May 29 meeting in Nabanna, wrote in a social

media post.

In the letter sent by the district magistrate, it has been mentioned that a formal proposal for inter-departmental transfer of this land to the state health department has also been moved.

“This land will be utilised for the construction of the new medical college in Kalimpong, subject to the necessary approvals from the appropriate authorities,” said

a source.