NIA records statements of families of Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha after Pahalgam tragedy

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday visited the family members of Bitan Adhikari, one of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kolkata to record their statements, officials said.

The NIA team spoke to the members of the family of the tourist, who was shot dead in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, they said.

A team of the law enforcement agency with a specific focus on counter-terrorism had on Saturday visited the residence of Samir Guha, another deceased in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kolkata's Behala area to record statements of his family members.

Three victims -- Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia) -- were from West Bengal.

Special teams of the NIA have started reaching out to eyewitnesses, including tourists who survived the deadly attack by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials had said on Friday.

Armed with the latest gadgets like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and paramilitary forces continued their massive operations to hunt down the terrorists in the dense jungles of the Pir Panjal range, overlooking Pahalgam and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Initial investigations into the terror attack indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven. They were aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan, the officials said.

