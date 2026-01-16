MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mysterious’ firings carried out by unknown men in residential area of Jalpaiguri town

At least two bullet marks were found — one on a car parked by the road and another on the window of a residential building. Police have launched an investigation into the incident

Our Correspondent Published 16.01.26, 07:18 AM
The bullet mark on the car parked outside an apartment in Samajpara, Jalpaiguri, on Thursday. Picture by Biplab Basak

Gunshots were fired by unknown persons late on Wednesday night at Samajpara in Jalpaiguri town.

At least two bullet marks were found — one on a car parked by the road and another on the window of a residential building. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Ramprasad Kamti, a resident, said that he had parked his car in front of an apartment.

On Thursday morning, he found that the front windscreen shattered, with glass splinters scattered on the seat. An empty cartridge was found inside the car.

Around the same time, a bullet mark was spotted on the window of a nearby apartment belonging to Tanmoy Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, who has a computer business, said he found an empty cartridge inside his house after waking up.

“The bullet pierced through the glass window on the ground floor. I was sleeping upstairs at night and have no idea who fired the shots or why. I immediately informed the police,” he said.

Some locals reported hearing sounds resembling firecrackers late on Wednesday night. The discovery of cartridges has raised serious concerns among them.

Sandip Mahato, the local councillor, informed the police. A team from the Kotwali police station was dispatched to investigate the matter.

“There have been no reports of injuries. Two empty cartridges have been recovered from the area. Our officers are probing the case,” said Y. Raghuvamshi, SP, Jalpaiguri.

A team of forensic experts also visited the sites later.

The incident comes ahead of the inauguration of the permanent building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court on January 17. The event is expected to be attended by the Chief Justice of India, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, other judges and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Police have tightened security across Jalpaiguri town for the high-profile event, covering all areas under the Kotwali police station. The firing incident has raised serious questions about the city’s safety arrangements.

“We want the police to find out who has fired the gunshots and why. Jalpaiguri is a peaceful town and such incidents cannot be tolerated,” Mahato said.

