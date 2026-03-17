Son kills 62-year-old mother in Mainaguri, confesses crime during interrogation

A 62-year-old homemaker in Mainaguri town of Jalpaiguri was bludgeoned to death by one of her sons on Sunday.

Police said that the son, under arrest, confessed to the crime during interrogation, said sources.

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Sources said Gitarani Saha, a resident of Maynamapara of Mainaguri town, was found dead at home on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Gitarani's younger son Sumanta, a Siliguri resident, failed to reach his mother over the phone. He alerted a relative in Maynaguri. The relative found the house locked and informed the police.

The police broke open the door and found Gita’s blood-stained body on the floor.

Sushanta, the deceased’s elder son, who lived separately from his mother in Mainaguri, was called for questioning. Officers noticed blood stains on his clothes, which led to his detention and subsequent arrest.

Later, Sumanta and Gitarani's brother Parthsarathi Roy filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Sushanta used to force her mother to pay him money.

On Monday, Sushanta was produced at a local court in Jalpaiguri. The court heard the case and ordered him four days in police custody.