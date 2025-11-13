Minimum temperature in Bengal's districts to go down by few notches, says Met department

The IMD on Thursday said that minimum temperatures are very likely to be below normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in West Bengal during the next five days.

There will not be any large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) for the next five days over the districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no possibility of rain or significant fog in the state in the next few days, the weather office said in its forecast.

The tourist hill town of Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in West Bengal on Thursday at 7 degree Celsius, it said.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata was three notches below normal at 17.1 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the lowest temperature in the plains of the state at 13.2 degree Celsius, it said.

The other places in the state which recorded significantly low minimum temperature are Alipurduar (14 degree C), Purulia (14 degree C), Suri (14 degree C) Uluberia (14.5 degree Celsius) and Bardhaman (14.5 degree C), it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.