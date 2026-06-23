Messi event case: Calcutta high court to hear challenge to protection granted to Aroop Biswas on July 2

A Calcutta High Court division bench will take up on July 2 the final hearing of a challenge to a single bench order granting protection to former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas in a case related to the chaos at the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium in December.

Petitioner Satadru Dutta had moved the division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, seeking cancellation of the relief granted to Biswas and questioned the legality of the single bench order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satadru Dutta is the complainant in the case.

The lawyer representing Biswas stated before the court that the de facto complainant cannot be an aggrieved person over the protection given by a court of law.

On the joint prayer of the parties, the division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, adjourned the hearing after a preliminary hearing.

The court said the matter would come up for final hearing on July 2.

The single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya had on June 10 granted Biswas interim protection from any coercive action in the case until August 17. It had directed the former minister, who had not complied with two earlier summonses from the Bidhannagar police, not to leave the station without the court's permission.

The state's lawyer on Tuesday told the court that Biswas has thereafter complied with notices to appear for questioning.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.