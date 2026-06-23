Ministry of Home Affairs declares Bengal's Haldia Port an immigration checkpost, takes total seaport checkpoints to 41

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated Haldia seaport in West Bengal as an authorised immigration checkpost, taking the total number of seaport immigration checkpoints in India to 41, according to a gazette notification issued on June 22.

The notification amends an earlier order issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, formally adding Haldia to the list of authorised immigration clearance points for international passengers and crew.

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The MHA exercised powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, to insert "Haldia (West Bengal)" as the 41st entry under the seaports category in the list of designated immigration checkpoints. The amendment modifies a principal notification published in the Gazette of India on September 1, 2025.

Located on the Hooghly River in West Bengal, the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), popularly known as Haldia Port, operates under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port and is situated around 120 km southwest of Kolkata. The deep-water port serves as a key maritime gateway for eastern India, handling bulk, liquid and containerised cargo.

The move is expected to facilitate smoother movement of international passengers and crew through Haldia, while strengthening immigration infrastructure at one of eastern India's major ports. The inclusion is part of the Centre's broader efforts to enhance port infrastructure and streamline regulatory mechanisms for international travel and maritime operations.

The latest addition follows a series of updates to India's immigration framework. In September last year, the Centre designated 34 sea and river ports as immigration checkpoints. More recently, on May 29, the MHA notified Gujarat's Dahej, Sikka and Tuna Tekra seaports as authorised immigration checkposts under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The principal notification has also been amended previously through orders issued on November 20, 2025, and May 29, 2026, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand and modernise the country's immigration clearance network.