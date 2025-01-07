Mamata calls for all-round surveillance to thwart any trouble from Bangladesh during Gangasagar Mela

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for all-round surveillance on land, air and water to thwart any attempt from across the border to cause trouble during the ensuing Gangasagar Mela.

She said adequate police forces led by senior IPS officers have been deployed in Sagar Island and approaching roads from Kolkata.

Speaking at a programme from where she inaugurated several state-run programmes, Banerjee said, "We must ensure there is no trouble during the annual fair. Tight vigil has to be ensured. I have told the navy about it. The coast guard should also be informed. We have to ensure there is no trouble from that side (Bangladesh). There should be all-round surveillance on land, air and water." "A total of 10 ministers will be deployed. Of them, four to five ministers will be in Sagar Island, while others will be at important locations such as Kachuberia and Lot number 8. IG and DIG-rank officers will be deployed. West Bengal and Kolkata police forces have been asked to ensure good coordination to maintain strict surveillance," she said.

Banerjee said that although the Centre has been bearing the expenses of Kumbh Mela, it has not given anything for Gangasagar Mela, demanding it should be declared as a "national fair".

"We are hopeful that like Kumbh Mela, one day Gangasagar Mela will be declared a national fair. After approaching the Centre several times and not getting any response, we have decided to construct a bridge over Muriganga River to connect Sagar Island with the mainland," she added.

"The entire expense of Kumbh Mela is borne by the central government but they do not give a single penny for Gangasagar Mela," she said.

Banerjee said her government's motto was to make Gangasagar Mela eco-friendly.

The CM, who was on a two-day trip to Sagar Island to oversee the preparations for the ensuing Gangasagar Mela, inaugurated 30 state-run schemes and laid the foundation of 19 other initiatives.

Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather in Sagar Island from different parts of the country as well as abroad to take a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

