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regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 March 2026

IIT Kharagpur makes pact with Malda MLA to undertake development initiatives

As part of the initiative, IIT-Kharagpur will work with institutions, including the Border Security Force, Eastern Railway Malda Division and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, to implement technology-driven projects focused on education, public safety and sustainability in the district

PTI Published 15.03.26, 08:06 PM
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur File picture

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has signed an agreement with Malda Dakshin MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury to implement development initiatives in her constituency.

An institute spokesperson said on Sunday that the recent signing marked a collaboration between the premier institute and a people's representative to promote technology-enabled development in the region.

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The agreement, signed as part of IIT-Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee year, will see the institute act as the implementing agency for a development project funded under the 'Bidhayok Elaka Unnayan Pariyojna' (MLA local area development scheme) and facilitated by Mitra Chaudhury.

As part of the initiative, IIT-Kharagpur will work with institutions, including the Border Security Force, Eastern Railway Malda Division and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, to implement technology-driven projects focused on education, public safety and sustainability in the district, the spokesperson said.

Under the programme, AI-enabled smart classroom infrastructure and STEM laboratories will be set up in two schools in Malda, while a solar lighting network will be installed at select public locations linked to security, railway and community spaces.

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the collaboration reflects the institute's commitment to applying science and technology for societal development.

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