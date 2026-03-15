Iran security chief says ‘Epstein gang’ plotting 9/11-style attack to frame Iran: Report

A conspiracy by the “remaining members of the Epstein gang” to create another incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran is brewing, claimed Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“I’ve heard that the remaining members of the Epstein’s gang have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it…Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people,” Larijani said, talking about how the war on Iran’s timeline coincided with the release of the Epstein Files, reported Al Jazeera.

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The security chief was referring to the nexus of wealthy and powerful people connected to the disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Trump has denounced Epstein as a “creep” the two were photographed together repeatedly over the decades.

The Washington Post earlier reported how the Epstein trials have bolstered the Iranian regime’s propaganda in appearing morally superior to the US.

Twelve days into the war in Iran, Iran’s Press TV released an image of a retaliatory missile from Tehran, bearing the words, “in memory of victims of Epstein Island.”

On March 6, the US Justice Department released FBI records that summarise interviews of an unidentified woman in which she made accusations against President Donald Trump related to an alleged sexual encounter.

The disclosure came as the justice department faced scrutiny in Congress over its handling of documents from the Epstein investigation.

Democrats have accused the administration of concealing records related to Trump, and a committee in the House of Representatives voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi so lawmakers can question her about how the government handled the disclosures.

Trump has said his association with Epstein ended in themid-2000s and that he was never aware of the financier's sexual abuse. Records previously released by the department show Trump flew several times on Epstein's plane in the 1990s, which Trump has denied.