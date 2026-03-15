LPG rush may have eased, Centre says; Opposition protests over supply crisis

1 6 Police detain Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha members during a protest with cow dung over “LPG crisis”, in Lucknow, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

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Panic buying of LPG cylinders may be easing, the government said on Sunday, even as opposition parties stepped up protests accusing the Centre of mishandling the situation and triggering a supply crisis.

The government said LPG bookings have dropped to about 77 lakh from 88.8 lakh earlier, suggesting the rush for cylinders may be slowing. Online bookings have also risen to around 87 per cent.

Domestic refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories, the government said, adding that oil marketing companies have reported no dry-outs at fuel outlets or LPG distributorships.

2 6 People wait in a queue at a gas agency amid “LPG crisis”, in Meerut, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

But industry groups have warned that irregular supply of commercial LPG could hurt small businesses. Association of Indian Entrepreneurs national chairman K. E. Raghunathan said many small industries rely on LPG for daily production.

“For thousands of small industries, commercial kitchens, and food processors, LPG is not just a fuel, it is a lifeline of daily production,” he said. “When supply becomes uncertain and prices rise sharply, MSMEs simply cannot absorb the shock.”

Opposition leaders blamed the BJP-led Union government for the situation, with protests in the states.

3 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) workers stage a protest against the LPG crisis, in Nagpur, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin said the LPG crisis was the result of the Centre’s “wrong decisions”.

Due to no vision or no precautionary measures, the BJP government has brought trouble to the general public, Stalin said.

“The Union BJP government which has earned the name Failure Model even in foreign policy has caused a severe cylinder shortage due to its wrong decisions,” he wrote on social media. “Realising the anger of the people, the Union government must come forward to rectify the situation.”

4 6 People wait in a queue with LPG cylinders amid a supply crisis, in Jaipur, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

The DMK-led alliance staged demonstrations across the state on Sunday, accusing the Centre of poor planning and “misguided policies”. Leaders from the Congress, Left and the party led by Thol Thirumavalavan joined the protests.

In a statement, the parties said the situation had affected several households and the MSME sector.

They said the conflict in the Gulf region had disrupted global supply chains since last month and claimed the Centre had “failed” to secure adequate buffer stocks.

5 6 A police official speaks to NSUI students as they hold a protest, wherein they demonstrate making tea by extracting gas from a drain amid "LPG crisis", in Varanasi, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai led the protest in Chennai East, while MDMK chief Vaiko held a demonstration in Madurai.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he has written to the Centre asking it to explore alternatives, including importing LPG from other countries.

“The government has already given replies twice, both in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. I have also written a letter. Regarding this shortage, I have said that efforts should be made to explore alternatives, such as bringing LPG from other countries to avoid the shortage. Even now, I am urging the central government,” Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

6 6 People wait in a queue at a gas agency amid “LPG crisis”, in Ranchi, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

BJP leaders denied there was any shortage of cooking gas. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress of playing politics over the issue.

“Despite such a difficult situation, the Congress is indulging in irresponsible politics over the cooking gas,” Yadav said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also rejected the shortage claims.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are deliberately creating fear among people, resulting in citizens standing in queues for LPG cylinders. We have sufficient gas supply. There is absolutely no need to queue up for LPG anywhere,” he said.

The supply pressure comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route between Iran and Oman, remains closed due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The Centre said LPG is being prioritised for domestic cooking and essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, while supply to non-essential commercial users like restaurants has been restricted.