Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly brace for a midweek wet spell amid rising temperatures

Kolkata is set for a typically restless transition in weather over the coming days, with a dry Thursday, March 26, giving way to spells of rain and thundershowers across the city and adjoining districts.

The forecast indicates dry conditions till Friday morning, March 27, with maximum temperatures hovering around 34°C and minimum near 25°C. A gradual rise of 2 to 3 degrees is expected initially, making afternoons feel warmer before clouds gather.

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By Friday, light rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places, signalling the arrival of pre monsoon activity.

The situation is expected to intensify on Saturday, March 28, when light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely across many parts of Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly. Gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph along with lightning may accompany these spells.

Sunday, March 29, could see a brief easing, with only isolated showers expected. Temperatures are likely to dip slightly, with maximum settling near 32°C and minimum around 24°C, bringing some relief from the earlier spike.

The early part of next week begins on a quieter note.

Monday, March 30, is expected to remain dry, before another round of light rain returns on Tuesday, March 31, at a few places.

By Wednesday, April 1, conditions are likely to turn dry again across the city.

Overall, the week reflects a familiar late March pattern for Kolkata, marked by fluctuating temperatures and intermittent thunderstorms. The mercury is expected to fall slightly after the weekend showers before rising again gradually, keeping the city in a cycle of brief relief and returning warmth.