Mamata Banerjee urges non-NDA parties to unite and fight against Centre's 'one-party rule'

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday issued a clarion call, presumably to every non-NDA party in the country, to set aside differences and close ranks on the allegedly unholy nexus between the BJP and the Election Commission to establish a one-party rule in India.

"It doesn’t matter if you are Right or Left... let's forget that. I request everyone to come together and fight against dictatorship, the autocracy... protest the one-party rule of the Centre and its agencies," said the Bengal chief minister.

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"I urge them to protest in the nation’s interest and ensure free and fair polls. Let's forget our political differences. You need not stand by me, but standing by the people is of foremost importance now. I am not asking for any (electoral) support from any party. This is entirely to save, protect our democracy and the Constitution," she added at the Calcutta airport during a brief interaction with journalists, on her way to north Bengal for a campaign.

Over the past few days, leaders of key INDIA bloc constituents such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chairperson Omar Abdullah, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut firmly threw their weight behind Mamata, lambasting the BJP and the EC and daring them to defeat her.

The immediate provocation for the Trinamool Congress chairperson's offensive was the emergence of a March 2019 EC communique bearing the seal of the BJP’s Kerala unit, prompting a clarification by Nirvachan Sadan. Although the EC claimed that the incident was a case of clerical error, Mamata rejected the explanation.

"It is now clear from the BJP rubber stamp on EC notification, who is actually running the commission from behind. The cat is out of the bag," she said. "There’s no need to play these games from behind the curtains. Come out in the open and fight us, face-to-face. This is not a clerical mistake. It was done with a deliberate political intention. The EC-BJP nexus is evident to everyone, then why the backdoor politics even now?" she asked.

Mamata underscored the transfer of the Nandigram block development officer to Bhabanipur, where the BJP has pitted Suvendu Adhikari against her.

"On Monday, the EC reshuffled 73 returning officers of the state. Earlier, they had transferred some 70 top IAS and IPS officers out of Bengal, including the chief secretary, home secretary, the DGP and Calcutta CP. Now we know which party is pulling strings from behind," she said.

The chief minister also questioned the midnight publication of the first supplementary list, asking why the commission took nearly a week to release names after judicial officers had finalised them.

"Why are they so apprehensive about publishing the rolls? Surely because the EC lacks transparency. Why have they taken so long when the judicial officers completed the task almost a week ago? Have you unilaterally added names for a particular political party? We will get a clearer picture once the full list is published," the chief minister said, adding that the supplementary list was a result of her petition in the Supreme Court.

"Nobody has the authority to take away people’s voting rights. This atrocious SIR will bring about their end," she added.

In Patharpratima, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee framed the election as a moment of "protest and resistance".

The BJP’s Adhikari claimed the attacks stemmed from a "fear of defeat". He alleged that 80 per cent of replaced officials used to carry out Mamata's instructions.

"I can name the names of the returning officers who have worked as aides to various ministers. She should not throw stones while living in a glass house. She will not be able to steal anything anymore," he said.