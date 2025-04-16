Mamata Banerjee raises questions over Bangladesh link in Murshidabad violence, blames Centre

1 7 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a meeting with leaders from the Muslim community regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee blamed the Union Home ministry without taking the name of minister Amit Shah, the closest confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the violence in Murshidabad

“I saw a news report quoting Home ministry sources saying the perpetrators came from Bangladesh. I have only one question for the Home ministry. Why were these people allowed (to enter Bengal)? Border is not our responsibility,” Mamata said at a meeting organised by Imams and Muezzins at the Netaji Indoor stadium with representatives from all religious faiths, addressing the violence as “communal riots”.

Three people including a teenager lost their lives in the violence sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act passed in both the Houses of the Parliament during the just concluded session.



“You are doing it forcibly. Why were you in such a hurry? Are you not aware of the situation in Bangladesh? What have you planned? To incite riots by bringing outsiders? If people from Bangladesh are involved, what was the BSF doing? You must give an explanation,” Mamata said with a caveat that she had never named the Home ministry earlier.

Mamata Banerjee at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

“You will never become the Prime Minister. When Narendra Modi leaves what will you do? You will have to crawl. You have hurt the country the most. I will request, Modi ji control this man.”

Again not uttering India's second most powerful politician, Mamata said he was using the law enforcement agencies for political gains.

Mamata did not spare two of her former allies who have now sided with the BJP, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

“Many Hindus have donated their property to the Waqf board. Many Hindus reside in Waqf properties. BJPwaalon achchhi tarah se sun lo (BJP, hear this loud and clear). Look at Chandrababu. You (Muslims) vote for him. I have no objection to it. He is silent. Nitish Kumar is also silent. They have given full support to BJP. Should you have voted for them?” Mamata asked.

The Trinamool chief alleged the Narendra Modi government did not go for a Constitutional amendment since they do not have two-third majority.

With the Bengal elections due for next year Mamata said the BJP planned to use the violent route to destabilise the state to come to power.

Charred vehicles at the site amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Wednesay, April 16, 2025. (PTI)

“For one year you have to be patient. In Delhi there will be lots of changes after a year. We will have to wait till that day. A new government will come to power. All the anti-people laws they have introduced will be changed,” Mamata said. “If there is a crisis you have to wait for the future and overcome the situation. Let me overcome the 2026 challenge. They want Bengal. I need your trust and support.”

To the Muslim community Mamata said protests should be taken to Delhi.

“I am with you. Protesting here won’t help. Get in touch with other states. Take the protests to Delhi. Seek the appointment of the Prime Minister, the President. All our Trinamool MPs will be with you,” she said.

Security in violence-hit Murshidabad. (PTI)

Though the chief minister claimed the violence affected area was represented by Congress in the Lok Sabha Malda South constituency, she did appeal to the INDI alliance partners to work together in tackling the rising menace of communal politics.

“INDIA let us be united and fight together boldly. This is not an individual matter,” the Bengal chief minister said.

Like Mamata’s forewarning to the BJP, the ruling party’s leaders in Delhi declared that her days in government were numbered.

Protests against Waqf Bill in Murshidabad. (PTI)

"How low will you (Banerjee) stoop for vote bank... It is unacceptable," said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and cited the "Maa, Mati, Manush" slogan of the Trinamool Congress leader to claim that she is worried about neither Maa (mothers) or Manush (people).

Prasad claimed that the situation in the state is a signal that the days of her government are numbered, and that the BJP will continue to fight for people.