One year on: Bengal rises again in ‘Reclaim the Night’ protests on Independence Day eve

Kolkata and several districts of Bengal witnessed a night-time demonstrations on Thursday, marking the first anniversary of the Reclaim the Night movement and demanding justice in the RG Kar medical college rape and murder case.

1 5 People gathered at Jadavpur 8B bus stand on the night of August 14, to mark one year of the 'Reclaim the Night' movement, demanding justice for the victim of RG Kar rape and murder case. (Pictures by Soumyajit Dey)

The protests began Thursday evening and will continue until Friday morning, as women and supporters reclaim public spaces against fear, harassment and violence.

A year ago, Jadavpur played a special role in the movement with its night-time sit-in programme.

This year is no different, with protesters gathered at the 8B intersection on Thursday night to mark the anniversary and renew demands for justice.

A night curfew was called in Shyambazar, drawing crowds to the Panch Mata intersection, where a small stage was set up on one side of the road.

In Ghatal town of West Medinipur, residents marched with national flags and banners, protesting the RG Kar incident and calling for justice for the victim.

Similar night-time sit-ins are being organised in various parts of Howrah on the call of Abhaya Mancha.

Protesters gathered at Satragachi intersection and Kadamtala Power House intersection were seen raising the slogan “We want justice.”

Laketown also saw gatherings along the roadside, where participants are standing in circles, singing songs, reciting poems, staging plays and expressing their protest through street art and slogans.

Last year’s call for action had led to a mass movement. What began as a social media post evolved into a city and state-wide vigil, with tens of thousands occupying streets from major thoroughfares to neighbourhood corners, staying through the night, some until dawn.

Overnight assemblies this year are being reported from Jadavpur, Rabindra Sadan and numerous other locations across Kolkata and beyond.

A year has passed since the horrific crime, protesters say the state remains in the same place as it was last year.

Justice is still awaited, and Bengal is once again standing together to reclaim the night.